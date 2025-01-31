Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The deputy leader of Northumberland County Council has given more details on the opening of the next station on the Northumberland Line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee, Cllr Richard Wearmouth told members that the Newsham station would be open “by the end of February”.

Currently, trains are only stopping at Ashington and Seaton Delaval after numerous delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newsham was originally due to open at the same time – however, difficulties with power, engineering and regulations pushed the opening back until “early 2025”.

Newsham station in Blyth, Northumberland under construction. Photo: NCJ Media/Simon Greener.

Despite the additional detail on the timescales, neither Cllr Wearmouth nor Northumberland County Council were able to give a specific date for the opening of the Newsham station.

The remaining stations – Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park, are set to open later this year.

Despite the delays – blamed on a variety of factors including poor weather and even the discovery of an unexploded bomb – more than 50,000 passengers used the line in the first month after trains began running on December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marked the first time passengers have travelled on the line since it was cut as part of the notorious Beeching Cuts in the 1960s.

Speaking at a meeting of the North East Combined Authority, Cllr Wearmouth said lessons from the Northumberland Line could be used in the ongoing campaign to reopen the Leamside Line – another victim of the Beeching Cuts.

North East mayor Kim McGuinness replied: “The Northumberland Line opens up the area. We need to do it again, and again after that.”