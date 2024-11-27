The Northumberland Line remains firmly on track to open to passengers before Christmas – but the station at Newsham will not be ready until the new year.

A number of complex challenges mean it will not open alongside Ashington and Seaton Delaval when passenger services begin.

The remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park are scheduled to open throughout 2025.

Northumberland Line programme delivery director Neil Blagburn said: “We are fast approaching our most significant milestone yet on the Northumberland Line and thanks to the efforts from a whole host of people, we remain on target to reopen the line to passenger services in December.

“This milestone has not come easily but we're almost there thanks to the determination of the people working tirelessly on the programme - from the people on site who have tackled extremes of weather to the people who have pulled together all of the documentation that satisfies the many legal requirements to enable passenger services.

“At Newsham, although it’s very close to completion, it is our biggest and most complex sites and there have been a number of power, engineering and regulatory challenges that have meant we couldn’t open alongside Ashington and Seaton Delaval stations.

“However it will only be a matter of weeks before Newsham station opens and given the issues that we have experienced on this station, that in itself will be a significant achievement.”

Olivia Perkins, Morgan Sindall infrastructure managing director for rail said: "We are pleased that the first stations will be opening soon, our teams and supply chain have been working hard to ensure they are ready for safe passenger travel.

"I thank the neighbouring residents for their patience throughout the construction process. This is a huge milestone we have almost reached on the project with many more to come.”

As soon as the entry into service date is confirmed it will be communicated, as well as details around buying tickets.

The opening of the line is set to bring massive benefits not just in terms of travel, but also investment, educational and job opportunities, as well as enhanced public transport connectivity across the wider region.