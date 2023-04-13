The work in Newgate Street will start on April 24 and take place between 7.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

A one-way southbound diversion will be in operation 24/7, and Copper Chare will also be closed to allow traffic to flow safely around the one-way system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be limited access into the closed lane to allow residents to park their cars, and the council says access for householders “will be maintained as much as possible”.

A section of Newgate Street in Morpeth. Picture by Anne Hopper.

School buses and bus services will be allowed through the works, but are likely to endure delays.

And during working hours, all motor vehicles will need to be parked outside the working area – ie off the carriageway – so workmen have easy access to the footpaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council has consulted with local businesses and town councillors, and letters will soon be sent to affected residents and businesses about the works.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “We appreciate these essential works will be disruptive, and we want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding while we improve the paths in the town centre.

“Every effort will be made to minimise the effects and duration of the work; however, some disruption will be inevitable.

"We ask people to be patient with staff during this time and we will try and accommodate wherever we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dates are subject to change due to weather and various other factors, but signs will be put up before the work begins and will be updated if necessary.

Motorists are asked not to park on the road while the footpath works are being carried out, and additional parking will be available to M5 permit holders at St James car park if needed.