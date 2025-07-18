Newcastle International Airport is set for its busiest summer ever as it prepares to welcome more than 1.3million passengers through its terminal.

More than 2,800 flights will depart the multi award-winning airport during the school summer holiday period to popular sun-soaked destinations such as Ibiza, Barcelona, Antalya and Dalaman.

Many passengers will also travel further afield thanks to its multiple daily flights to hubs across the world – including Dubai, London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin and Frankfurt.

The growth in passenger numbers has been due to an uptake in international passengers that exceed all records and follows the recent arrival of new airline partners and existing airline partners expanding their network.

Emirates at Newcastle International Airport.

To further enhance the passenger experience, the airport has invested £3million to upgrade its departure lounge facilities for the summer season.

Popular outlets JD Sports, WHSmith and Boots have also undergone major refurbishments and now offer expanded product ranges and travel essentials.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “This summer is already off to a fantastic start at Newcastle Airport and we are excited to welcome even more families with many schools breaking up this week.

“The rise in passenger numbers reflects our growing route network, new airline partnerships and continued investment to enhance the airport's facilities and services.”

Passengers are reminded that when flying from Newcastle, all liquids, aerosols and gels in hand luggage must be in individual containers up to 100ml.

For more information about flying from the airport this summer, go to www.newcastleairport.com