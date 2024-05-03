The extension will “significantly support Newcastle International Airport’s ambitious growth objectives.” (Photo by Google)

The airport wants to build 1,748 parking bays in an area of grassland north of the terminal building and next to the existing car park.

Users of the car park would have access to the terminal via footpaths or a free bus service.

The land was previously arable farmland but has not been used for this purpose in more than five years and has already been designated for airport use.

According to the airport’s statement in support of the plans, the extension will “significantly support Newcastle International Airport’s ambitious growth objectives.”

The airport projects that due to growing passenger numbers, its current parking capacity could be exceeded during the busiest periods as early as summer 2025.