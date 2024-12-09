Newcastle Airport is delighted to welcome Norwegian Airlines to the Northeast, which will offer flights to Copenhagen from May 2025.

The airline, one of Europe's leading low-cost carriers, has confirmed that it will operate twice-weekly flights to the Danish capital every Monday and Friday.

The new service will be the only regular direct route to Copenhagen from the North East and Yorkshire regions, providing passengers with the perfect opportunity to experience the award-winning city over a long weekend or week-long trip.

The city offers something for everyone, from exploring the colourful townhouses, bars and restaurants of Nyhavn – the 17th century waterfront, spending quality family time in the world-famous amusement park Tivoli Gardens or visiting the iconic landmarks such as the Little Mermaid statue.

Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal.

Chris Ion, Aviation Development Manager at Newcastle Airport, said: “This new low-cost route to Copenhagen provides brilliant opportunities for leisure, business and trade between the North East of England and Denmark."