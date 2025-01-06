Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EasyJet has launched an exciting new winter route from Newcastle Airport to Lyon in France.

The first flight departed on January 4 and the service will operate weekly on Saturdays throughout January and February.

Lyon is popular city break destination and offers something for everyone, from visiting iconic landmarks such as the Basilica Notre-Dame de Fourvière, exploring the Renaissance streets of the city’s charming old town, Vieux Lyon, or spending quality family time strolling through the city’s largest park, Parc de la Tête d'or.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted to see further investment from easyJet with new weekly flights to Lyon.

EasyJet has launched a new winter route from Newcastle Airport to Lyon. Picture: Getty Images.

“This new route not only provides our customers with even more choice to visit one of France’s most vibrant cities but it also opens up convenient connections to the French Alps, making it an excellent choice for both week-long getaways and ski holidays.

“We are confident the new route will be hugely popular with our customers and it complements the fantastic range of destinations passengers can fly to with easyJet from Newcastle Airport.”

The timing provides passengers with the perfect opportunity to enjoy week-long trips during the ski season and over the school half-term break, as skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at world-class ski resorts in the French Alps, with resorts like Alpe d'Huez and Val Thorens being close by.

The new route to Lyon adds another destination to easyJet’s growing network at Newcastle Airport, which was recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the World’ at the prestigious Routes World conference in Bahrain in October 2024.

Flights to Geneva have also increased to three times a week, providing more options for passengers during the ski season.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, added: “Our new service from Newcastle to Lyon provides our customers in the North of England with another convenient connection at great value fares to Europe’s top ski resorts.

“With demand for flights to the Alps taking off, we’re sure this fantastic new route will prove popular this winter season and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

Flights to Lyon are available to book now at easyJet.com or with your local travel agent, with fares starting from £23.99 one-way.