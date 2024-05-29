Newcastle Airport prepares for busy summer season following £20m investment

By Ian Smith
Published 29th May 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 14:13 BST
Newcastle Airport has carried out a £20m investment ahead of the busy summer season.

Passengers will notice a significant difference, including a new security search area and transformed catering outlets.

Changes in the security search area include new equipment allowing passengers to leave all liquids and electronics in their hand luggage, making the security screening process smoother and more efficient.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are committed to providing the best possible customer experience and the recent investments over the winter period are a fantastic example of this.

Newcastle Airport.

“We are extremely proud of the work that has gone in to complete the security search area project ahead of the summer season, which is already providing passengers with a hassle-free start to their journey.

“The investment in the departure lounge is all based upon passenger feedback. The new outlets not only look world-class but provide passengers with a relaxing, comfortable environment to enjoy prior to boarding their flights.”

