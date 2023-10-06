The A1 near Burgham.

National Highways is resurfacing the A1 between Burgham and West Moor junctions starting on Monday, October 9.

The project will see the resurfacing of both the north and southbound carriageways, including the replacement of road studs and markings.

Work will be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6am and is expected to be completed by early December, weather permitting.

The project will be carried out in three distinct phases, with the use of traffic lights and convoys to guide vehicles safely through the work area.

A 40mph speed limit will be enforced during the day when traffic operates on temporary road surfaces to ensure safety for all road users.

As part of the resurfacing work, National Highways will need to temporarily close six junctions along the A1 overnight, as the project crosses their paths. Short, well-signposted local diversions will be in place during these closures, which could last up to two weeks each.

It is important to note that access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times. However, some vehicles may experience temporary adjustments.

Alek James, National Highways project manager, said: "This resurfacing project is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and reliability of the A1 for all road users.