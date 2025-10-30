New roadworks planned on the A1 in Northumberland between Felton and Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:46 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 15:47 GMT
New roadworks are scheduled to start on the A1 in Northumberland next week.

National Highways has announced its upcoming works schedule for early November.

It includes lane closures for maintenance works on the northbound and southbound A1 between Felton and West Cawledge, near Alnwick, from November 3-10 between 8am and 4.30pm.

Drivers are advised to expect slight delays.

The A1 near Swarland.placeholder image
The A1 near Swarland.

Elsewhere, inspection/survey works are taking place on the A1 between Shotton and Stannington and there will be carriageway closures in both directions from October 31 to November 22 between 8pm and 6am.

Inspections works are also planned on the A1 between Seaton Burn and Warreners from November 3-7 between 10am and 2pm.

