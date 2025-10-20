New roadworks on the A1 and A19 in Northumberland expected to cause delays for drivers

The latest scheduled roadworks on major routes in Northumberland have been announced by National Highways.

Four sets of roadworks are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways:

• A1, from 10.35am October 15 to 7pm October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston, traffic signals to repair burst water main.

The A1 in Northumberland.

• A1, from 10.40am October 17 to 6pm October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Cheswick, traffic signals to repair burst water main off network.

• A69, from 7am October 6 to 4pm October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Howdene Burn to Hassock Bog - Lane closures for Bridge maintenance works.

• A69, from 8am October 13 to 4.30pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Corchester Lane to Stagshaw bridge - Lane closures with switching for Bridge repair works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 2025 to 6am January 24 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners House, carriageway and lane closures with layby closures for carriageway renewal.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Hampeth to Newton-on-the-Moor, Central reserve closure with lane closure for resurfacing works.

• A69, from 9pm to 11pm on October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Bardon Mill - traffic signals for local authority road painting works within the bell mouth of, junction with the adjacent road.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Felton Park, traffic signals for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wooler to Purdy Lodge, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A19 northbound and southbound, junction 80 Seaton Burn Interchange, carriageway closure and lane closure for electrical works.

• A19, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound and westbound, Annitsford to Cramlington, lane closure for LA works off Network.

• A1, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Newton-on-the-Moor to Felton, lane closure for VRS repair.

• A19, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth, Lane closure for technology area scheme.

• A1, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Shotton to Stannington, carriageway closure for inspection/survey works.

• A1, from 10am November 3 to 2pm November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Warreners, Lane closures for inspection works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.