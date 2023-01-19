National Highways is carrying out essential drainage works and other improvements at West Mains, near Beal and Holy Island.

Work will take place on both carriageways as well as the road leading from the Lindisfarne Service Station on to the A1.

The work will begin on Monday (January 23) and is due to end later this summer.

The A1 at Beal.

National Highways project manager Alek James said: “The drainage work is essential to ensure surface water is taken off the carriageway as quickly as possible to maintain safety for road users.

“We are increasing the drainage capacity on this stretch, as well as making improvements to the road leading from the service station.

“To minimise disruption on the A1, we’re carrying out the majority of the work during overnight closures, one carriageway at a time, with traffic lights and convoys in place.”

This work cannot be carried out in adverse weather conditions.

Access will be maintained to businesses and houses wherever possible although there may be restrictions at times. These will be clearly communicated to owners in advance.

Alek added: “We are mindful that this work may cause delay and disruption. We’ve worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can. However, where possible, customers should plan for minor delays.

“We apologise in advance to customers who may be affected and thank them for their patience while this essential work is completed.”

