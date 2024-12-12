New flights to the Channel Islands from Newcastle Airport

By Lauren Coulson
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:54 BST

Channel Islands’ airline, Blue Islands, has announced new non-stop flights will run from Jersey and Guernsey to Newcastle.

There will be the choice of up to three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from Saturday, May 3, 2025, making short-breaks and weekend visits possible for the first time in years.

Chris Ion, Newcastle Airport’s aviation development manager, said: “We are excited to welcome Blue Islands to Newcastle Airport. Jersey is a popular destination with passengers from the north-east, and this new route will provide more choice and flexibility when flying from Newcastle.

"Guernsey is a new destination for next summer and is a fantastic addition to our growing route network at Newcastle Airport. I am confident these new services will be well received by customers wishing to explore the Channel Islands.”

New flights to take off from Newcastle to then Channel Islands. Picture: Blue Islands.New flights to take off from Newcastle to then Channel Islands. Picture: Blue Islands.
New flights to take off from Newcastle to then Channel Islands. Picture: Blue Islands.

Flights will run into November 2025. Year-round connections then continue from Newcastle via Southampton to the Channel Islands through Blue Islands’ long-standing partnership with Loganair.

Book now via the Blue Islands website.

