A new video has been released showing what the completed station on the Northumberland Line at Bedlington will look like.

The station is one of three set to open next year, having suffered a number of setbacks. Three of the lines other stations are set to welcome passengers from December, having been pushed back from this summer.

The video, produced by engineering firm AECOM, follows a drop-in event held in the town to update residents on the progress of the station.

Work is currently ongoing, with the next steps including the excavation of foundations for the new platforms and the installation of drainage and sound barrier fencing.

A CGI image of what Bedlington's Northumberland Line station will look like

The team behind the project has also published answers to a number of frequent questions on its website following the drop-in event.

It has confirmed that the nearby car park will be returned to public use once the station has been completed, while the presence of card-only ticket machines has also been confirmed.

The car parks at each station will be free “for at least a year” with the council pledging to introduce parking measures if on-street parking in the vicinity of the station becomes an issue.

Concerns over noisy freight trains and the heavy crossing gate at Bedlington North foot crossing have also been addressed.

It was also suggested that the Northumberland Park station in North Tyneside will be the last of the line’s stations to open, as opposed to Bedlington. Blyth Bebside is also set to open next year while Ashington, Seaton Delaval and Blyth Newsham will open this year.