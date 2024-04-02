New bus services hailed as 'lifeline' for residents in rural Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arriva’s 460 service runs on Saturdays only, calling at Ellingham, Fallodon, Christon Bank, Rock, Rennington and Denwick with a return journey later in the day.

A number of residents made use of the first service on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Wendy Pattison, Longhoughton ward member, said: “This bus is a lifeline for residents who may not have access to any personal transport or just simply enables travel into Alnwick without having to worry about car parking.”

Passengers on Arriva's 460 bus service to Alnwick. Picture: Ray Parnaby

The 415 service between Morpeth and Alnwick, calling at Felton, Swarland and Newton on the Moor, also began on Saturday.