New bus services hailed as 'lifeline' for residents in rural Northumberland

A new bus service linking rural villages with Alnwick town centre has been hailed as a ‘lifeline’ for residents.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Arriva’s 460 service runs on Saturdays only, calling at Ellingham, Fallodon, Christon Bank, Rock, Rennington and Denwick with a return journey later in the day.

A number of residents made use of the first service on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Wendy Pattison, Longhoughton ward member, said: “This bus is a lifeline for residents who may not have access to any personal transport or just simply enables travel into Alnwick without having to worry about car parking.”

Passengers on Arriva's 460 bus service to Alnwick. Picture: Ray ParnabyPassengers on Arriva's 460 bus service to Alnwick. Picture: Ray Parnaby
Passengers on Arriva's 460 bus service to Alnwick. Picture: Ray Parnaby

The 415 service between Morpeth and Alnwick, calling at Felton, Swarland and Newton on the Moor, also began on Saturday.

Both services are being funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan and involve Arriva working with Northumberland County Council.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland