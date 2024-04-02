New bus services hailed as 'lifeline' for residents in rural Northumberland
Arriva’s 460 service runs on Saturdays only, calling at Ellingham, Fallodon, Christon Bank, Rock, Rennington and Denwick with a return journey later in the day.
A number of residents made use of the first service on Saturday.
Cllr Wendy Pattison, Longhoughton ward member, said: “This bus is a lifeline for residents who may not have access to any personal transport or just simply enables travel into Alnwick without having to worry about car parking.”
The 415 service between Morpeth and Alnwick, calling at Felton, Swarland and Newton on the Moor, also began on Saturday.
Both services are being funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan and involve Arriva working with Northumberland County Council.