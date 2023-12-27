Bus passengers can now benefit from a new Northumberland day ticket for unlimited travel priced at just £5.

The new ticket is part of a range of products which include a region-wide multi-operator ticket which will allow unlimited daily bus, Metro and ferry travel for £6.80 (currently £12,70).

Using North East Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding, a range of improvements to buses have already been launched.

These new products sit alongside the national £2 single bus fare for adults, and the £1 single fare and £3 day ticket for young people aged 21 and under.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, left, promoting the new Northumberland day ticket.

More improvements are on the way in the coming months thanks to the region’s Enhanced Partnership between local authorities and bus operators including improvements which will benefit Northumberland’s rural communities.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader at Northumberland County Council said: "I think this is a fantastic initiative which will really make transport accessible for more people across Northumberland and the North East in general.

“Not only will this encourage more use of public transport but will help us look at alternative ways to travel.”

Roads Minister and Hexham MP Guy Opperman said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided the North East with more than £163 million to boost its bus services.

“Supporting Transport North East with delivering new more affordable day tickets is fantastic for local residents, who will now be able to get to work, school and visit loved ones more easily.”