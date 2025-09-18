Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision in Northumberland.

Just after 4pm on Monday (September 15), officers received a report of a collision on the A68 southbound, just south of Ridsdale, near Otterburn.

For reasons yet to be established, a black VW Golf car had come to a stop just after a blind summit.

A vehicle collided with the Golf, with two other vehicles then colliding with the wreckage.

Emergency services attended the scene and five people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

All five have since been discharged from hospital.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for about five hours to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved before re-opening.

Officers are investigating the collision with a number of enquiries already having been carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or those with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via the above ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20250915-0638.