Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

The incident involving a car and a motorbike happened on the Berwick bypass.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions between the A1167 (Scremerston) and the A698 (near Berwick-upon-Tweed).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today (Friday) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1 northbound near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

News from Northumbria Police. Picture: Northumbria Police

“Emergency services attended the scene and the motorbike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.