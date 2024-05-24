Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on the A1 near Berwick

By Ian Smith
Published 24th May 2024, 14:35 BST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

The incident involving a car and a motorbike happened on the Berwick bypass.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions between the A1167 (Scremerston) and the A698 (near Berwick-upon-Tweed).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today (Friday) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1 northbound near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

News from Northumbria Police. Picture: Northumbria PoliceNews from Northumbria Police. Picture: Northumbria Police
News from Northumbria Police. Picture: Northumbria Police

“Emergency services attended the scene and the motorbike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”

