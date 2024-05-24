Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on the A1 near Berwick
The incident involving a car and a motorbike happened on the Berwick bypass.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions between the A1167 (Scremerston) and the A698 (near Berwick-upon-Tweed).
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.50am today (Friday) we received a report of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A1 northbound near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the motorbike rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.
“The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.”
