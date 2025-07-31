Drivers have been warned to expect further disruption during roadworks in Morpeth.

A six-week programme of resurfacing works on the Kirkhill estate and safety works on the Curly Kews bank started last week.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “The improvement works to Curly Kews bank in Morpeth are part of a bigger road improvement scheme the county council is undertaking on the Kirkhill estate.

“We have combined the schemes together and are carrying out the work during the school summer holidays to try and minimise disruption.”

A safety improvement scheme for vehicles and pedestrians is currently being carried out on the bank. Work involves removing the existing kerb line and replacing it with a higher, more durable kerb line. The existing guard rail will be replaced and a new footpath constructed.

The construction works are programmed to run until August 23 and are being carried out under a daytime vehicle closure between 9am and 4pm, again to minimise traffic congestion at peak periods.

Pedestrian access is being maintained at all times via a temporary footpath.

In the evenings, the closure is being removed, and two-way lights are in place.

The next stage of work on the bank is scheduled to start on August 25 which will involve anti-skid surfacing and road marking. This work will be carried out with a daytime closure (9am-4pm).

Abbey Meadows is also being reconstructed and is scheduled to be resurfaced between August 14-19 under an 8am to 4pm daytime road closure.

Work to Woodhill Drive, alongside the estate shops, is now complete and open to normal traffic although it will be closed when the final surfacing takes place on Abbey Meadows.

“We appreciate that there will be disruption to residents and road users in the area during these periods and thank them for the co-operation while this important work is carried out,” added the council spokesperson.