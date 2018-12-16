Mining firm buys greener trucks for its fleet

Mining company Banks Group has invested more than £650,000 in a new fleet of regionally-sourced HGVs.

It has bought six Volvo FM trucks that conform with the latest Euro VI legislation.

The vehicles have been sourced through Volvo’s Truck & Bus Centres in Blyth and Washington.

The trucks, equipped with the latest Driver Assist safety technology, are now being used to transport the coal being mined at Banks’ Shotton and Brenkley Lane surface mines.

Robbie Bentham, plant director at the Banks Group, said: “We take our environmental responsibilities extremely seriously and this investment will maximise the emissions reductions that we’re able to get from our fleet.

“Investing in the local supply chain wherever possible is a central part in delivering tangible benefits to the communities in which we operate, and having the expert Volvo Blyth team on the doorstep means we can keep our vehicles in service for the maximum time possible.”

Adam Burt, workshop controller at the Volvo Truck & Bus Centre in Blyth, said: “The FM range of trucks provides a step-change in reducing vehicle emissions.”