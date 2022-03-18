Metro lost property to be auctioned off for charity

Some of the jewellery going up for auction.

Nexus is selling all the lost property found on Metros and buses over the last two years in a bid to raise money for a local charity.

The sale will take place at Tynemouth Market on Sunday, March 20, from 9am to 3.30pm.

Hundreds of items are up for sale, including:

The ice skates left behind on public transport, which are now going up for auction.

New clothing, with tags on;

Footwear, from slippers and leather shoes to ice skates;

CDs, DVDs and computer games;

Headphones and helmets;

Jewellery – rings, watches, bracelets and costume jewellery;

and even a box of Christmas crackers.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Nexus’ chosen charity of the year, Feeding Families. They provide emergency food parcels to struggling families across the North East, and the money will be used to buy items for the parcels.

Public Affairs Manager at Nexus, Lynne Robinson, said: “We’ve had a lot of success in previous years with our lost property auctions, and this time we’re taking the opportunity to join the traders at the successful Tynemouth Market.

“It’s great to think that the lost property can be put to such good use, and the funds raised will be welcomed by Feeding Families, who do great work across the North East.”

Lost property is held by Nexus for six months, before being sold. Sales are cash only and any unsold items will be recycled or donated to charity.