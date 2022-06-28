An eight-week road closure until August 12 is required to be in place during the works affecting access to the Fish Quay.

Within this period, Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is putting in place a 14-day major line closure between St James and Tynemouth from July 16 to July 29.

Tanners Bank bridge, built in 1853, is located between Tynemouth and North Shields, and is to be removed and replaced.

Tanners Bank Bridge, located between Tynemouth and Newcastle.

The line closure will also allow Nexus to carry out a series of other major track and overhead line renewal projects along with vegetation clearance work along the full length of the line.

Tanners Bank Road is closed until August 12 to all traffic and pedestrians.

Some car parking along Tynemouth Road near the bridge will be suspended.

Tynemouth Road will be closed to all motor vehicles next to the bridge for two weeks from July 16 to July 29.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to travel along Tynemouth Road at all times.

Businesses on Tanners Bank Road, Tynemouth Road and the wider Fish Quay remain open as usual.

The £3m project will also improve height clearance allowing for better bus links and road freight access.

The work to install the new Metro bridge at Tanners Bank will be carried out on behalf of Nexus by specialist engineering firm Taziker Industrial Ltd.

Major projects director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “We are carrying out a big programme of renewal works in July which requires a 14 day major line closure of between St James and Tynemouth.

“The works include the £3m replacement of Tanners Bank Metro bridge, which carries 173 train services a day between Newcastle and North Tyneside.

“This bridge is a vital part of Metro’s infrastructure which now needs to be replaced.”

The project, funded through a £2.7m grant from the Department for Transport’s Highways Challenge Fund, £300,000 from the Metro Asset Renewal Programme, and £103,000 from North Tyneside Council, will see clearance beneath the bridge raised to allow large HGVs and double decker buses to get to and from the Quay.