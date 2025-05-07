Mayor announces extension to free public transport initiative for kids

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Thousands more kids will be travelling for free on buses after the North East Mayor announced that Kids Go Free on public transport will be extended.

Kids Go Free was launched in July 2024 after the Mayor brought together local bus operators under a new region-wide scheme, initially for 12-months during the school holidays.

Following a successful roll-out across the North East (Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland), Kim McGuinness has worked with local bus operators to extend the scheme during school holidays until at least September 2026.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Kids Go Free is something I promised to deliver for local families and I have spoken to many parents who have told me that the scheme really helps them enjoy time with their children and save money.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

“I am working to ensure everyone has access to affordable public transport in the North East and Kids Go Free is such a great way for families to get out and about, without the burden of extra transport costs.

“I am pleased to confirm that we’ve been working behind the scenes with bus operators to extend the scheme for as long as possible, so it will run across school holidays until at least September 2026. This is just the beginning of my vision to improve public transport for everyone in the North East.”

Arriva North East area director, Kim Cain, said: "Arriva North East is pleased to continue our involvement in the Kids Go Free initiative, supporting families and ensuring that travel across the North East remains accessible for young people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Maxfield, business director at Go North East and chair of local operators' association NEBus, said: "Go North East is proud to continue our involvement with Kids Go Free, a great initiative that supports local communities across the region.”

Cathy Massarella, managing director of Nexus, said: “The scheme has been a real success story on both Metro and the Shields Ferry, helping families to save money on the cost of public transport.”

As part of the offer, three children aged 11 and under can travel for free by bus with a fare paying adult or concessionary pass holder during the school holiday dates stated.

For further information and full terms and conditions, visit: www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/kidsgofree

Related topics:North EastMayorNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice