Man taken to hospital following collision on A189 in Ashington

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Part of the A189 in Ashington was temporarily closed following a two-vehicle collision with one person being taken to hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A189 in Ashington, Northumberland.

“One person has been taken to hospital after sustaining non-serious injuries to his back.

“A section of the road which was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved has now reopened.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice