Part of the A189 in Ashington was temporarily closed following a two-vehicle collision with one person being taken to hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 2.30pm today (Tuesday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A189 in Ashington, Northumberland.

“One person has been taken to hospital after sustaining non-serious injuries to his back.

“A section of the road which was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved has now reopened.”