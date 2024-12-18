Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

At 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a five-vehicle collision on the southbound side of the A1 near Alnwick, close to the turn-off for Shilbottle.

Emergency services attended, where a man in his 40s was found to have sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A section of the A1 was closed for some time but has since been reopened to traffic.

News from Northumbria Police.

Since the collision, a number of enquires have been carried out by Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team.

Northumbria Police are now appealing to the public for information to help understand the moments leading up to the collision.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police via direct message on social media, instant chat on their website or submit a form online. Please quote the reference number NP-20241217-0140.

If you’re unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.