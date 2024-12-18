Man in critical condition after five-vehicle collision on the A1 near Alnwick in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

At 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report of a five-vehicle collision on the southbound side of the A1 near Alnwick, close to the turn-off for Shilbottle.

Emergency services attended, where a man in his 40s was found to have sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A section of the A1 was closed for some time but has since been reopened to traffic.

News from Northumbria Police.placeholder image
News from Northumbria Police.

Since the collision, a number of enquires have been carried out by Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing team.

Northumbria Police are now appealing to the public for information to help understand the moments leading up to the collision.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV which could assist their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police via direct message on social media, instant chat on their website or submit a form online. Please quote the reference number NP-20241217-0140.

If you’re unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberlandEmergency servicesCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice