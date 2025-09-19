A man has been charged following an investigation into a collision in Northumberland which left three people with serious injuries.

At around 4.15pm on Sunday (September 14) police received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 close to South Charlton.

It was reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa car was travelling northbound, when for reasons yet to be established, it has entered the southbound carriageway and has collided with a grey Jeep and a silver Audi travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended where it was found the driver and passenger of the Jeep, two women in their 20s, had sustained serious injuries.

A1, South Charlton.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a man aged in his 30s, also sustained serious injuries.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

A man was arrested by officers in connection with the incident.

The man – Bryan Storey, 39, of Beech Court, North Shields – has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving with no insurance and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He appeared before magistrates in Newcastle yesterday (Thursday) after which he was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on October 17.

Officers continue to investigate the collision and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those who can’t contact the force online, can call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250914-0699.