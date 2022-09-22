Essential resurfacing of the northbound carriageway between Felton and Newton on the Moor will get under way in early October.

National Highways will carry out the work from 8pm on Sunday, October 2 to the end of November.

Project manager Alek James said: “This work will ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth carriageway for our customers.

The A1 near Felton.

"We’ll be working during the day but for the safety of road users and the work force, the northbound carriageway will be closed 24 hours a day until the scheme is complete.

“We will keep traffic moving by installing a contraflow on the southbound carriageway to allow one lane to run northbound and one lane running southbound but advise road users to anticipate delays and allow extra time for their journeys, particularly at peak times.”

To install the contraflow lane two will be closed in both directions 24 hours a day from 8pm on Sunday, October 2.

Traffic will be switched on to the contraflow at 8pm on Thursday, October 6 at a reduced speed limit of 40mph for the duration of the work, for road users’ safety.

The introduction of the contraflow means laybys, cross overs and some junctions between Felton and Newton on the Moor will be closed. Where access can be maintained, a left in and left out of the junction will be in force and diversions will be signed.

Anyone joining the A1 from the east wanting to travel north will be diverted south before safely being diverted on to the northbound carriageway to continue their journey. Vehicles travelling from west wanting to travel south will follow a signed diversion north before safely re-joining the southbound carriageway.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times, although some vehicles may need to be escorted through the works on occasion. Those affected will be contacted directly.