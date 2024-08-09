Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A senior figure at Northern has expressed confidence his firm will have Northumberland Line passenger rail services running by the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator completed its first test-run of the route from Newcastle to Ashington this week, but the milestone came just days after news that the planned summer opening was not achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, passengers will have to wait until at least the end of the year, with three of the stations not opening until 2025.

Northern’s programme director Paul Henry believes, however, that the latest setback will be the last.

Northern has begun driver testing on the Northumberland Line, with the first train recently arriving at Ashington. (Photo by Northern)

He said: “The Newsham Bridge opened last week, which allowed the level crossing to close. That really opened up the line for Northern to commence our route learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a brand new line with brand new signalling and a new track layout, so we have focused on getting our drivers and conductors up to speed.

"We have 110 drivers and 82 conductors to get across the route, so that training will likely go beyond the start of passenger services in December.

“They will still need to train but they will do that with a live line. When services start in December we will have more than enough drivers and conductors to run a full service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the delays, Paul said: “It is inevitable that we are going to get some bumps along the road but the major hurdles are past.

"I have been on the project for three years and to see our first train arrive into Ashington was a big positive. It got us really excited for what is to come.

“We are hopeful that the remaining three stations will open up next year. We had a key milestone at Bebside with the installation of the footbridge. Things are progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand people’s disappointment that it is not going to be open as originally advertised, but speaking to people living locally I think there is a general excitement about the line.

“There are a lot of people who have never seen a passenger train going through their local station or on their local line. I think when it is open it will be popular.”

Single tickets will cost no more than £3 for Northumberland Line journeys and fares can be integrated with Tyne and Wear Metro journeys using a Pop smart card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “We have done a lot of work with Nexus to come up with an integrated fare system. The fares are really attractive. Hopefully that encourages people to try the line out.”

In June the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth, suggested that the line could be extended to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea. Asked whether Northern would support this, Paul said: “I do not think it is something we would discourage, but we need to focus on getting the first six stations up and running.

“Any extension would need to be looked at and run through the usual protocols but I would imagine it is something that Northern would like to do.

“We are really excited to get going. Just seeing the first train pulling in has whet the appetite in terms of what is to come. We are really looking forward to welcoming passengers.”