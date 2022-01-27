There will be no Metro services between St James and Tynemouth for five days from Monday, February 21, to February 25.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, is replacing essential overhead power lines as part of an ongoing £30million programme of wire renewals to get the network ready for the new Metro train fleet.

The closure will also allow for track replacement, essential work on Metro bridges and embankments, and vegetation management.

The major line closure will mean no Metro services between St James and Tynemouth for five days from Monday, February 21, to February 25. A frequent replacement bus service will run in the affected area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services will resume as normal from Saturday, February 26.

Major Projects Director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “We are investing £30m in in Metro’s overhead lines as we get ready for the new trains arriving at the end of the year.

“The five-day closure allows us to replace a large section of wire between Newcastle and North Tyneside, and also carry out other essential modernisation including track and embankment work.

“There is no good time to close a large section of the network and I apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause.

"Carrying out major work in half term break means we also avoid disrupting education for pupils who use Metro to get to school in the affected area.

“We will ensure there is a fast and reliable replacement bus service running when the Metro line is shut.

"We advise customers to plan their journeys in advance before travelling.”

The work is being packed into a five-day period to avoid months of weekend closures.

Sections of overhead line in Metro’s central area tunnels deep beneath Newcastle city centre between St James and Manors stations are part of the project.

A total of 12,000 metres of contact and catenary wire will be replaced over a 6km section of line.

For further information about the five-day major line closure passengers can find out more on the Nexus website, www.nexus.org.uk or by calling the Nexus Customer Service Centre 0191 20 20 747.