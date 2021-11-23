Lorry carrying locomotive gets into difficulty in Northumberland village
A lorry driver transporting a locomotive got into difficulty trying to negotiate a tight bend in a Northumberland village.
The incident happened on the A1068 in Warkworth on Tuesday morning and resulted in queues of traffic in both directions.
The driver eventually managed to get the locomotive, being carried on a low-loader trailer, around the bend.
Northumbria Police were alerted to the incident but the lorry got around the corner before officers arrived.
It is the second time in six months a lorry has got into difficulty there.