Lorry carrying locomotive gets into difficulty in Northumberland village

A lorry transporting a locomotive got into difficulty trying to get around a bend in Warkworth. Picture: Jane Foley

The incident happened on the A1068 in Warkworth on Tuesday morning and resulted in queues of traffic in both directions.

The driver eventually managed to get the locomotive, being carried on a low-loader trailer, around the bend.

Northumbria Police were alerted to the incident but the lorry got around the corner before officers arrived.

It is the second time in six months a lorry has got into difficulty there.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.