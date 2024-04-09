Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedlington North foot crossing, between Barrington Road and Blenheim Drive, has been changed as part of the Northumberland Line project, which has seen updates to the railway in preparation for the restoration of passenger services this summer.

The gates were previously locked by a signal controller working from a nearby signal box, but signalling on the line is now controlled from a central Network Rail facility in Gateshead.

Instead of the locking system, a small traffic light with a red and green signal has been installed to indicate when it is safe to cross the railway, and an audible warning device has also been fitted.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The changes being made to the level crossing at Bedlington will continue to provide pedestrians with a safe way to cross the railway.

“The new system pairs a new traffic light system with an audible warning, adding extra safety features to inform pedestrians whether it is safe to cross.

“These features are installed and safely used at hundreds of level crossings across the UK rail network.

“We will also be engaging with the local community on how to safely use the crossing following the changes via letter, and we will also have teams on site on selected days to chat to people about the updated crossing and guide them across the railway.”