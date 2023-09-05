Watch more videos on Shots!

One of the extra services on September 10 will run from Edinburgh Waverley to Newcastle at 07:05 and will call at Berwick-upon-Tweed (07:55) and Alnmouth (08:17).

Warrick Dent, Safety & Operations Director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to support those taking part in the Great North Run and their supporters.

"We encourage people to plan and book ahead as trains are likely to be very popular and we recommend customers make sure they have a seat reservation for the most comfortable journey.”

Many thousands of people will be making their way to Newcastle for the world-famous half marathon.

A team of colleagues from LNER is taking part in the Great North Run half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields to help raise funds for LNER’s partner charity, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).