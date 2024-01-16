LNER has launched a pilot scheme aimed at simplifying fares which rail passengers from Berwick will be able to trial.

Its Simpler Fares trial is on offer for selected journeys along the East Coast route, including between Berwick and London.

The pilot will see the removal of complicated ticket types and replacement with three straightforward options.

The changes also mean journeys will be priced more closely to demand, helping to smooth demand for services over the course of the day.

An LNER train.

LNER will introduce a new type of semi-flexible ticket. For the pilot markets, the new fare structure on sale now is for travel from February 5:

Advance (Fixed) – the best value fare, booked in advance for a fixed journey with a guaranteed reserved seat for travel with LNER.

‘70min Flex’ (Semi-Flexible) – a new type of ticket offering customers the flexibility to travel on other LNER services, which can be 70 minutes before or after their original booked journey.

Anytime (Fully-Flexible) – this ticket can be used at any time of day.

Off-Peak and Super Off-Peak fares, which now only represent 11 per cent of journeys included in the pilot, will be removed from February 5.

LNER will be seeking feedback from customers on the pilot which will run for two years.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “LNER remains at the forefront of rail reform. Simplifying fares is vital in making rail travel more attractive. Customers tell us they find fares confusing.