LNER has issued a Do Not Travel warning to passengers.

Water has covered tracks between Berwick and Edinburgh, prompting the rail company to issue a ‘Do Not Travel’ message to passengers.

Tickets for travel today will be valid for use up to and including Monday, November 21. And for the rest of today, services will be cancelled and terminated at Newcastle.

Live travel updates and customer advice can be found online here.

LNER’s Twitter feed is also issuing regular travel updates, and can be accessed here