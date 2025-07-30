Northumberland residents will be able to get a later train back from Edinburgh during August.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is set to run extra services for festivalgoers after they have spent time at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

The train operator will run the additional services from Saturday 2 August until Friday 29 August alongside its usual timetable to support those returning from a show, whether it be live music, comedy, or dance.

On weekdays, an evening service will depart Newcastle at 8:02pm, calling at Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston, Dunbar, and East Linton, before arriving at Edinburgh Waverley.

For late-night travellers, a train will depart Edinburgh Waverley at 11:28pm, calling at East Linton, Dunbar, Reston, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnmouth and Morpeth, before arriving in Newcastle.

On Saturdays, a service will run from Newcastle at 7:27pm to Edinburgh Waverley, calling at Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston, Dunbar, and East Linton.

A late service will also operate from Edinburgh Waverley at 10:02pm, calling at East Linton, Dunbar, Reston, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnmouth and Morpeth, before reaching Newcastle.

Andrew McClements, customer experience and transformation director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer these extra services for those travelling during the Fringe Festival and to support the city of Edinburgh during this popular event.”

More than two million people are expected to travel the Scottish capital for the festival, with thousands of shows taking place across more than 250 venues in and around the city, so train services may be busier than usual.

Andrew added: “We will be doing everything we can to help as many people as possible travel by rail during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“We’re asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be very busy and allow extra time for journeys.”

Tom Thorburn, honorary president of Rail Action Group East of Scotland, said: “We are delighted that TransPennine Express has positively responded to community requests and agreed to operate their late-night Edinburgh Festival trains during August again this year.

“With the addition of a late-night train on Saturdays this year in addition to the Monday to Friday trains which were very popular last year, these services are the answer to the travelling needs of people wishing to take in and enjoy the world’s greatest festival in our area and beyond.”

Earlier this month, Cllr Georgina Hill, Independent member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Council, said: “It is really good news that more residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the Edinburgh Festival and get back to Berwick without having to cut short their evenings.

“Well done to TPE for listening on this and the rail campaign group RAGES for all their lobbying support.

“Of course, we need later trains on a permanent basis from both Scotland and the south – so the campaign goes on.”