The B6344 from Weldon Bridge to Rothbury at Todstead has been subject to some further movement of the landslip which has caused the road surface to become uneven and in need of resurfacing.

Temporary repair work will be carried out on Wednesday, August 17 and during this time the road will be closed and a diversion in place via Longframlington.

Works may continue into Thursday, August 18 depending on the effects of the heavy rainfall expected before the work.

The B6344 near Weldon Bridge.

Anyone travelling to and from Rothbury by this route on Wednesday is advised to allow extra time for their journey.

This stretch of road is due to undergo a major £9m repair scheme, with works starting at the beginning of next year, to tackle the landslip issues once and for all.

The road has been plagued by problems of cracking, subsidence and landslips caused by the complex geology of the valley.

It is also an extremely difficult site to repair, due to the physical constraints of the site and the environmental requirements when working closely to the River Coquet.

Top engineers working for Northumberland County Council say it is one of the most complicated schemes the council has ever had to deal with.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council, explained: “A long-term solution is imminent, which will tackle this landslip once and for all, however we will be closing the road for one day on Wednesday 17 August to make a quick fix, until the major scheme commences.

“A road closure is always a final resort, however on this occasion it is unavoidable, and we thank residents for their patience.”

The design of the major repair scheme has now been completed and the contract for the construction works is in the process of being procured.