Landslip disrupts rail services between Newcastle and Edinburgh
Rail services on the East Coast Main Line have been disrupted due to a landslide.
The line was blocked between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Reston earlier today (Tuesday) due to the issue.
Services have now resumed but it will take a few hours for things to return to normal.
LNER reports that services are subject to cancellations, amendments and delays until mid-afternoon and urge customers to check before travelling.