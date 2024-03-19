Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The line was blocked between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Reston earlier today (Tuesday) due to the issue.

Services have now resumed but it will take a few hours for things to return to normal.

LNER reports that services are subject to cancellations, amendments and delays until mid-afternoon and urge customers to check before travelling.