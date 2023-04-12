An extra £431,000 was put into the project by the Conservatives-led Northumberland County Council cabinet on Tuesday, April 11 to deal with inflation-related financial pressures.

Labour has criticised the slow progress and high costs, as well as a lack of information about how plans are progressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella ward councillor Anna Watson said: “Back in 2021, as soon as I was elected, I asked for assurances and highlighted this scheme’s importance.

Congestion in Waterloo Road in Blyth. The road is in desperate need of a relief road.

“Local members have not been kept up to speed. We are told to watch cabinet or search for information on the website.

“This is the same attitude expressed to the leader of the opposition. It is not respectful, acceptable, or how a council should work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have asked questions at full council and been assured local members would be kept up to speed. Sadly, like so many other things, this has simply not been the case.”

Cllr Watson added that the project “appears to have moved very little” since it was set in motion in 2016.

Current proposals for the road involve the realignment and dualling of the existing A1061 Laverock Hall Road.

An additional link is also proposed between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive, in order to cut traffic queues along Cowpen Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally a different route, connecting the A189 at Shankhouse to the A193 at the Broadway Circle, was selected following a public consultation, but this plan was abandoned after a housing development was built on the route.

The cabinet agreed to fund £640,000 worth of design work for the route in October 2022.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Conservatives said: “For many years, under Labour, hands were wrung and hollow hopes made but nothing ever appeared, nor were project plans ever agreed, which is why the Conservative administration acted to begin work on the scheme.

“Yesterday we agreed almost half a million pounds to keep this project on stream and we are confident that Blyth will get the relief road it so richly deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Opposition group leaders are sent monthly reminders about cabinet with links to the reports. They are also offered briefings and receive written updates each month.