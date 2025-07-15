Tens of thousands of North East children will travel for free as the Kids Go Free promise will returns for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Easy mayor Kim McGuiness has brought together bus operators under the region-wide scheme and met with local primary school children at the Auckland Project in Bishop Auckland to officially launch this summer’s campaign.

The Kids Go Free initiative will run across bus services in Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Northumberland from July 19 until August 31. This means up to three children aged 11 and under travel for free with every paying adult or concessionary pass holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim McGuinness, said: “Kids Go Free will see thousands of children across the North East travelling for free this summer. From Berwick to Bishop Auckland and beyond, families can enjoy cheaper travel by bus and when using the Metro and Ferry too.”

North East mayor Kim McGuinness and school children. (Mark Savage Photography)

Last month, the mayor announced that the offer will be extended to run until at least September 2026.

She added: “Affordable travel is great news for everyone, but I know that family budgets are increasingly stretched, so I'm pulling out all the stops to do everything we can to reduce the burden of high transport costs for local people.”

A joint statement on behalf of local bus operators, said: “Stagecoach, Go Northeast and Arriva are proud to support the Kids Go Free scheme, the summer holidays can be a tough time for families in terms of affordability.

“We're delighted to enable families to have more cost-effective days out by bus this summer, enjoying the attractions and places of interest across the region.”