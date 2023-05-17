News you can trust since 1854
Junctions to be closed during phased resurfacing work on A1 in Northumberland

A number of junctions on the A1 in Northumberland will face closures during several phases of resurfacing work.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:00 BST

National Highways will be resurfacing the north and southbound carriageway and replacing the road studs and markings between Brownieside and the junction with the B1341 Adderstone at Purdy Lodge.

The resurfacing is expected to start on Monday, June 26. Work will be carried out during the night between 8pm and 6am and should be completed by December.

The work will be done in nine phases using traffic lights and convoys to take vehicles through the work area safely. There will be a 40mph speed limit in place for safety as traffic will be running on temporary road surface during the day.

The A1 near Brownieside.The A1 near Brownieside.
During the phases there will be a need to close five junctions as the resurfacing work crosses them.

There will be short, signed, local diversions in place while each closure could last for up to three weeks.

Property and business owners that are affected will be contacted directly.

Any businesses with direct access onto the A1 that are affected by closures will also be contacted directly.

These junctions are: Birchwood Hall; Warenford, northern junction; Warenford, southern junction; Newstead, southern junction; Newstead, northern junction

Alek James, National Highways project manager, said: “We recognise that these works may cause you some disruption and we apologise in advance for any disturbance caused.

“Work will take place overnight in a bid to minimise disruption and we will work with businesses and residents to make sure they face as little inconvenience as possible.”

Find out more at https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/a1-northumberland-improvements/ call 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]

