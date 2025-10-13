Newcastle Airport passengers were given a special surprise to celebrate the launch of Jet2.com’s highly anticipated new routes to Budapest and Marrakech.

The airline’s first flight to Budapest departed the multi-award-winning Airport on October 9, with services operating every Thursday and Sunday.

The following day saw the inaugural flight to Marrakech take off, with flights scheduled every Tuesday and Friday.

Since going on sale, both destinations have seen strong customer demand, reflecting the growing appetite for exciting city breaks and winter sun getaways from the North East.

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, passengers were surprised with complimentary drinks, sweet treats and handy city guides at the boarding gates.

The areas were also decorated with balloons and artwork featuring iconic landmarks from both destinations, offering passengers a taste of what was to come.

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said: “We are delighted that Jet2.com has further strengthened its commitment to Newcastle Airport with the launch of new routes to Budapest and Marrakech.

"These new services provide our passengers with even more choice and reflect the growing demand for connectivity from the North East to destinations across the world.”

A Jet2.com spokesperson added: “Since going on sale with these new routes to Marrakech and Budapest from Newcastle Airport, we have experienced a phenomenal reaction with customers jumping at the chance to book our award-winning flights and holidays.

“We are very excited to be giving holidaymakers in the region even more choice, as well as the opportunity to explore these incredible destinations.”