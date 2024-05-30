Inaugural Morpeth 10k race to take place this weekend with road closures in place
Morpeth 10k, organised by running events company RunThrough and running club Morpeth Harriers, will start at 9am on Sunday, June 2.
Roads will be closed along a 5km loop starting and ending at Morpeth Clock Tower, which runners will complete twice. Racers expecting to run the route in under 40 minutes will set off in the first wave with a second wave following after 20 minutes.
David Swinburne, chair of Morpeth Harriers, said: “Morpeth Harriers are delighted to be working with RunThrough to bring road racing back to Morpeth town centre, on what is bound to be a grandstand morning of action.
“We hope the race will attract runners of all abilities from our town and surrounding areas whether they are elite or club runners, those who like to take on a local parkrun, or perhaps those just wanting to take part in a well organised local event on what is a new course.
“This should be a good one for spectators, families, and supporters wanting to watch, and the club and RunThrough are of course grateful for the support of the local authority to enable the race to go ahead.”
Race director Chris Parr added: "We are delighted to join forces with Morpeth Harriers for the inaugural Morpeth 10k. This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, well-being, and a love for running within the community.”
Registration for the Morpeth 10k remains open at runthrough.co.uk/event/morpeth-10k-2024/ with organisers promising “an extremely fast, flat course that boasts real personal best potential, whilst being accessible to beginners.”
