Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new 10k race will take place through the historic centre of a Morpeth this weekend.

Morpeth 10k, organised by running events company RunThrough and running club Morpeth Harriers, will start at 9am on Sunday, June 2.

Roads will be closed along a 5km loop starting and ending at Morpeth Clock Tower, which runners will complete twice. Racers expecting to run the route in under 40 minutes will set off in the first wave with a second wave following after 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Swinburne, chair of Morpeth Harriers, said: “Morpeth Harriers are delighted to be working with RunThrough to bring road racing back to Morpeth town centre, on what is bound to be a grandstand morning of action.

RunThrough will organise and deliver 240 events across the UK in 2024, including events elsewhere in the North East. (Photo by RunThrough)

“We hope the race will attract runners of all abilities from our town and surrounding areas whether they are elite or club runners, those who like to take on a local parkrun, or perhaps those just wanting to take part in a well organised local event on what is a new course.

“This should be a good one for spectators, families, and supporters wanting to watch, and the club and RunThrough are of course grateful for the support of the local authority to enable the race to go ahead.”

Race director Chris Parr added: "We are delighted to join forces with Morpeth Harriers for the inaugural Morpeth 10k. This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, well-being, and a love for running within the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad