Ahead of the Northumberland Line’s official opening, I took one of the first highly anticipated journeys, which promises an array of opportunity to those in the south-east of the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The line, running from Newcastle to Ashington, will open to the public for the first time in more than 60 years on Sunday, December 15, filling people with hope of increased opportunities and economic benefits for the area.

On Thursday, I was invited to ride one of the first trains to Ashington Station to see the line officially opened by the secretary of state for transport, Heidi Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A buzz was in the air on waiting to board the service at Newcastle Central Station. We were joined by not only the transport secretary, but Northeast mayor, Kim McGuinness and Northumberland council leader, Glen Sanderson, along with many others who had worked on the project.

Ashington Station: The first train will run to the public from Newcastle on Sunday, the 15th of December.

Talk of pride in being closely involved with the line, potential extensions and an increased growth of opportunity circulated as we headed onto the Northern train and took our seats.

As we left Newcastle, we reached Northumberland Park. Amongst one of the stations not quite finished, workers are grafting tirelessly at the stop which will open to the public in the new year. Next is Seaton Delaval, up-and-ready to go from Sunday, before we reach Blyth Bedside which is also still undergoing important works.

Once we arrive at the highly-anticipated, final destination of Ashington station, we are pleasantly greeted by members of the community, eager to witness the opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music from Ashington Colliery Brass Band plays whilst children from Bishops Primary School wave Northumberland flags in excitement for the chances opening up to them.

Children from Bishop's Primary School, posed with Heidi Alexander and Glen Sanderson, as they wave Northumberland flags to mark the occasion.

The pinnacle moment arrives as we gather to hear some important words from the transport secretary. Heidi acknowledged the hard work gone into the project, amongst pandemic delays, significant rising costs and the ‘wettest winter in 200 years’.

She also gives her thanks to residents: "To local residents, I’d like to say thank you for your patience, I’m excited for what’s to come and I hope you’re excited to grasp the benefits which are long overdue.”

Kim McGuinness is up next, expressing her confidence in the project: “I have no doubt that the Northumberland Line will be truly transformational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is really exciting especially for young people as we’ve heard a generation grow up without a train line, and to them, this is a real shift change.”

Northeast Combined Authority mayor, Kim McGuinness was amongst those to give a speech.

And lastly, we hear from Northumberland County Council leader, Glen Sanderson, who portrays his ambition, hinting at a proposed growth in the project to extend the line to Newbiggin: "In months, the line will be running in total, in years we want to see this line extended.

"The mayor has agreed to listen to me, that we need to have an extension of this line up to Newbiggin next.”

The band began playing again, now to commemorate the opening. Residents, school children and councillors spoke in celebration of the (almost) completed project, before we headed back on the return journey to Newcastle – a trip which many will take in the future.