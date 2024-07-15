Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new travel service is coming to Wooler after community transport officer, Richard Froggatt, heard from Wooler residents how difficult it can be for many to access the town’s amenities.

With the steep hills to and from the main High Street causing issues, Richard engaged through North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, funded by the The National Lottery Community Fund, and has been working in partnership with Northumberland County Council to launch a twelve-week pilot scheme for a Hoppa Bus service, which will start on July 22.

Richard said: “Listening to the people of Wooler, it’s not just the older section of our community who would utilise a regular around-town service. The High Street itself is fairly level but not being able to get to and from it is causing isolation and exclusion for many.

“A regular direct connection to and from Riverside Park will provide an easy conduit to the High Street and the town’s amenities for the thousands of visitors staying locally, who similarly find the hills a deterrent.”

From left, Richard Froggatt, Nicola Moffat and Cllr Mark Mather.

The High Street in Wooler has a range of shops, cafes, a doctors surgery and social events on offer and being unable to access these facilities has a negative impact on people’s lives and reduces the footfall to local businesses and events.

Richard continued: “I’m very grateful, not just to the National Lottery, but also to Northumberland County Council for their support via the regional Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funded by The Department for Transport, for making this trial possible. I’m particularly grateful for the help I’ve received from Cllr Mark Mather and his colleague Chris Curtis in the Public Transport department at NCC and also to Glen Valley Tours who will be operating the service. The help and guidance I’ve had from Iain and Nicola Moffat at Glen Valley has been invaluable.”

Fares are set at £1 per journey or free to concessionary pass holders. The twelve-week trial begins Monday, July 22 and ends Saturday, October 12, running from 10am until 3pm Monday to Saturday.

Leaflets are being distributed with times and route information and will also be available from some shop counters. It is hoped that the service will be well used and be sustainable so it may continue beyond the trial period.