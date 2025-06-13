Hopes raised that spending review will unlock Moor Farm roundabout improvements

The Government has signalled a major change in the way it assesses key infrastructure projects, prompting hope for major improvements to a notorious Northumberland roundabout.

Plans have been in the works for years to upgrade the Moor Farm roundabout on the A19 along with nearby Seaton Burn roundabout.

The proposals were thrown into doubt when leading Conservative councillors revealed the plans had been deemed “poor value for money” by National Highways.

However, Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody believes the changes to the so-called “Green Book test” used by Government to test value for money could be a boost for the upgrades and the region more generally.

The Moor Farm roundabout near Cramlington.

Speaking in Parliament, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would move to “place-based business cases” that will support investment in regions across the country including the North East. The current system has been criticised for favouring projects in London and the South East.

Ms Foody, who called for a review of the rules back in April, said: “I called for changes to the Green Book to support investment into our communities and I am delighted that the government have listened.

“For too long, the previous Conservative government’s Green Book methodology disadvantaged our area, making it harder for investment to come forward in the North East, and under this government this will finally change, helping to unleash our enormous potential.”

There has been a growing cross-party demand from politicians across the North East for changes to the Green Book in recent months.

Speaking at the launch of the True North think tank in March, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said it was “key” to get the Treasury to “buy in politically” to investing in the North.

At a hustings event in the run-up to the Northumberland local elections in April, Labour leader Scott Dickinson and Conservative deputy leader Richard Wearmouth both said the Green Book was not fit for purpose.

Responding to news the assessment method will be changed, Coun Wearmouth said: “There has been cross party support for changes to the Greenbook approach for some time. This announcement is a welcome step but it actually has to happen not just be talked about.

“Ultimately it must be understood the decisions rest with politicians. The civil service may express an opinion based on Green book calculations but ministers could override those views now.

“We have a Labour Government, Labour MP and Labour Mayor. The studies have been done on these works, the costs are known. They should do what the Conservatives did for hundreds of millions of pounds of Government investment in Northumberland and order the civil servants to get on with it immediately.”

Under the Conservatives, Northumberland did receive significant investment via Boris Johnson’s Levelling Up agenda. Blyth in particular received over £90 million in investment to “grow, renew and connect the town”.

However, the previous Government has also faced criticism for failing to set out how it would fund promised infrastructure investment in the county such as the A1 and the Blyth Relief Road. In turn, the current Government has come under fire for failing to commit to those projects.