The data shows that, over five years from 2017, almost 2,500 cyclists have been injured on North East roads including 19 involved in fatal accidents and 551 seriously injured.

In Northumberland, between 2017-2021, there has been a total of 259 incidents involving cyclists, with four being fatal, 84 resulting in serious injury and 171 resulting in slight injury.

Data shows children are the highest risk group – with 12 to 16-year-olds accounting for 15% of all cyclist injuries, while children in total account for 22% of cycling accidents in the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being urged to look twice after the release of figures. (Photo: shutterstock)

Concerns have also been raised with the wearing of helmets while cycling, with the vast majority of children injured while cycling (92%) and 63% of adults were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Campaign and education group Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE) claim cycling in the region had doubled since 2020 as the lockdowns led to an uptake in the activity

RSGB NE Chair Cheryl Ford-Lyddon said: “It’s fantastic that so many people are continuing to get out on their bikes and enjoy some of the beautiful routes around the region, but it’s important we all do our bit to keep cyclists safe.

“Cyclists only make up around 1% of miles travelled in the region, but they account for 13% of serious injuries and 6% of fatalities. Nobody wants a death or serious injury on their conscience. We are appealing to everyone to look out for others. Drivers should always take a second look for bikes before pulling out. It could save a life.”

The most common location for cyclists to be involved in a collision is close to a junction, with 70% of cyclist casualties occurring within 20m of where roads meet.