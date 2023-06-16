The AD122 bus service in Northumberland.

Travel experts from Snaptrip named the AD122 bus route through Hadrian’s Wall country from Hexham to Haltwhistle in its shortlist of the best six in the UK.

With the government capping many single bus fares in England at £2 until October 31, they have highlighted the excellent value and beauty on offer around the country.

Operated by GO North East with around five services per day, Snaptrip say ‘the brilliantly named AD122 (get it?) allows you to take in the rugged scenery of England’s most northerly county and riding the full route will allow you to put yourself in the boots of a Roman soldier keeping guard against ferocious northern tribes.

‘Notable stops include The Sill, the Roman Army Museum and various Roman forts along the way near the wall making it the perfect route for sightseers. We’ll happily admit this one is more of a purpose-built route, but the price cap combined with the amazing history make it a worthy inclusion.’

Others on the shortlist were: The 65 from Buxton to Sheffield; the 1A Coastal Clipper from Lowestoft to Martham; route 12 from Brighton to Eastbourne; the X93 from Whitby to Scarborough; and the 55 from Exeter to Tiverton.