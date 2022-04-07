Go North East reveals details of bus services over Easter Bank Holiday weekend
Bus firm Go North East has revealed details of its services over next weekend’s Easter Bank Holidays.
The firm will be operating a restricted service and is urging customers to check details before they travel.
If you’re looking to get out and about over the Easter weekend, here’s what you need to know.
Good Friday, April 15
Buses will run to Sunday timetables.
Saturday, April 16
Buses will run to normal Saturday timetables.
Easter Sunday, April 17
Buses will run to normal Sunday timetables.
Easter Monday, April 18
Buses will run to Sunday timetables.
Passengers can view all Easter weekend timetables by heading to the timetables and maps section of the Go North East website, selecting their service and changing the calendar to the appropriate date.
The website also includes a ‘things to do’ section which is packed with days out ideas, including the North East's best attractions and latest events.