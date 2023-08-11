Go North East will take over several Arriva services currently running in North Tyneside, while Nexus will also be funding some additional services, which Go North East will operate, using financial support from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The new services will operate with low carbon emission Euro 6 buses, including free Wi-Fi and ‘next stop’ audio-visual announcements.

Dan Graham, commercial development manager at Go North East, said: “We are delighted to be replacing the services which Arriva are no longer able to provide, from Sunday 3 September.

North Tyneside Network.

“These services provide key links to town centres, doctors' surgeries and hospitals, and we are stepping in to save some of these vital bus links.

“Customers will benefit from our great-value day, weekly and monthly tickets in Newcastle and North Tyneside, which are valid on all Go North East services in the area.

“Our buses will be easy to identify by their distinctive purple colour, and our drivers look forward to welcoming our new customers onboard soon."

The new services that we will operate from Sunday 3 September are summarised below:

Service 335

The new 335 service will operate hourly Monday to Saturday daytimes between Killingworth, West Moor, Quorum Park, BT Call Centre, Four Lane Ends, Benton ASDA, High Farm, Battle Hill and Hadrian Park.

Service 351

This new service will be introduced to replace Arriva North East service 51.

It will follow the same route as the current 51, but with some minor route changes in the Holystone Park area, where buses will serve the full length of Francis Way instead of Edmund Road.

The evening journeys on service 51, which we currently operate, will be re-numbered 351.

Service 352

This new service will be introduced to replace Arriva North East service 52.

It will follow the same route as the current 52 but will serve Annitsford and Fern Drive in Dudley instead of Weetslade Road.

The new 352 service will operate hourly Monday to Saturday daytimes and will provide a half-hourly service between Killingworth, Burradon, Annitsford, Dudley and Cramlington, with new service 353.

Service 353

This new service will be introduced to replace Arriva North East service 53.

It will follow the same route as the current 53, but with a slightly revised route in North Shields town centre to serve the new Transport Hub.

The new 353 service will operate hourly during the day early until late, seven days per week.

It will provide a half-hourly service Monday to Saturday daytimes between Shiremoor and North Shields, with new service 354.

Service 354

This new service will be introduced to replace Arriva North East service 54.

It will follow the same route as the current 54, except between South Gosforth and Quorum Park, where the 354 will serve Benton Park Road and Four Lane Ends instead of Longbenton Estate, and then east of New York, where the 354 will serve Billy Mill and North Shields instead of the General Hospital and Whitley Bay.

Customers travelling to North Tyneside Hospital and Whitley Bay from Killingworth, Backworth, Shiremoor and Murton Village can instead use new service 359.

The new 354 service will operate hourly Monday to Saturday daytimes and will provide a half-hourly service between Shiremoor and North Shields with new service 353.

Nexus will continue to provide later evening and Sunday bus services, following the current route of service 54, and will be operated by Stagecoach.

Service 355

This new service will be introduced to replace Arriva North East service 55.

It will follow the same route as the current 55, except between South Gosforth and Benton, where the 355 will provide a more frequent and direct service from West Farm Avenue instead of serving Benton Park Road and Four Lane Ends Interchange.

The new 355 service will operate half hourly Monday to Saturday daytimes.

Service 359