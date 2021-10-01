From today, the airline will operate twice-weekly flights between the two cities, with over 500 seats on sale each week for passengers travelling for business, leisure or to visit friends and family.

Located in the west of Germany, Dusseldorf is the country’s seventh largest city and is popular with leisure passengers looking for a city break as well as business passengers traveling from the North East to the major North Rhine-Westphalia economic area.

Passengers flying to Dusseldorf with Eurowings can seamlessly connect on to other destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe including Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Munich and Budapest.

Eurowings is a low cost German airline

Leon McQuaid, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport said: “Today marks another important step in the rebuilding of our global connectivity and we are delighted to welcome Eurowings back to the region.

“Dusseldorf is a great city break option as well as an important business destination, and thanks to Eurowings’ onward network passengers can also seamlessly connect further afield.

“Each month we are seeing more and more passengers travel through Newcastle International Airport and I am pleased to say that all of our airline partners have either resumed operations or will be very shortly – amongst them it is fantastic to see Eurowings back on our departure board today.”

In July, Eurowings’ parent company Lufthansa began operating flights to the airline’s largest hub Airport, Frankfurt, from Newcastle. Passengers booking at Lufthansa.com can now book flights to Dusseldorf or Frankfurt and beyond from Newcastle.